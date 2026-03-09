Chris Kirk betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Chris Kirk finished tied for 42nd at even par in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving on his recent showing at this prestigious event.
Kirk's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|70-71-70-77
|E
|2024
|T26
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|2023
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|2022
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|2021
|T48
|72-65-71-79
|-1
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of even par.
- Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 26th at 8-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T47
|73-72-75-73
|+5
|14.625
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T52
|69-69-70-72
|-8
|11.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-69
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|70-64-68-67
|-13
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|68-67-66-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|66-65-67-68
|-14
|100.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|64-67-70-67
|-16
|52.000
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Kirk has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged -0.648 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.107
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.207
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.405
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.490
|-0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.793
|-0.648
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.107 (105th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Kirk sported a 0.207 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 70.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.82, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 22.55% of the time.
- Kirk has earned 26 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 143rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
