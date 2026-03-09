PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
25M AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)



    Chris Kirk finished tied for 42nd at even par in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving on his recent showing at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Kirk at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Kirk's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4270-71-70-77E
    2024T2668-70-73-69-8
    2023MC73-75+4
    2022MC71-76+3
    2021T4872-65-71-79-1

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Kirk's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of even par.
    • Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 26th at 8-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Kirk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4773-72-75-73+514.625
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5269-69-70-72-811.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-69-69-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4170-64-68-67-13--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT968-67-66-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT566-65-67-68-14100.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1464-67-70-67-1652.000

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
    • Kirk has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has averaged -0.648 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.107-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.2070.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.405-0.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.490-0.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.793-0.648

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.107 (105th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Kirk sported a 0.207 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 70.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.82, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 22.55% of the time.
    • Kirk has earned 26 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 143rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

