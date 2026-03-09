PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
59M AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025, shooting 2-over. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Gotterup's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-73+2

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Gotterup's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Gotterup's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1869-71-69-76-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC71-74+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3764-71-70-72-1119.969
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open163-71-70-64-16500.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1868-70-70-69-1146.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii163-69-68-64-16500.000
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4074-66-72-68-4--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1070-63-69-66-12--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3373-70-75-68+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5472-73-70-66+1--

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top five twice and in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
    • Gotterup has an average of 0.483 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.603 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has averaged 0.896 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.6220.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.5090.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.3790.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.129-0.433
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.3810.896

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.622 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.5 yards ranked fifth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sported a 0.509 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 69.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gotterup delivered a -0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 25.76% of the time.
    • Gotterup has accumulated 1,120 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking fourth.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

