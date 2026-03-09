Chris Gotterup betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Gotterup has finished in the top five twice and in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.

Gotterup has an average of 0.483 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.603 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.