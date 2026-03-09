Chris Gotterup betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025, shooting 2-over. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Gotterup's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-73
|+2
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Gotterup's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-71-69-76
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|64-71-70-72
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|63-71-70-64
|-16
|500.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|68-70-70-69
|-11
|46.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|63-69-68-64
|-16
|500.000
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|74-66-72-68
|-4
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T10
|70-63-69-66
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|73-70-75-68
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T54
|72-73-70-66
|+1
|--
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top five twice and in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.483 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.603 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 0.896 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.622
|0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.509
|0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|27
|0.379
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.129
|-0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.381
|0.896
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.622 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.5 yards ranked fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sported a 0.509 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 69.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup delivered a -0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 25.76% of the time.
- Gotterup has accumulated 1,120 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking fourth.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
