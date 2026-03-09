PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
22M AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Chandler Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips finished tied for 61st at six-over at last year's THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Phillips at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Phillips' recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6168-73-76-77+6

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Phillips' most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of six-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Phillips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6374-68-68-76+24.200
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6669-68-73-74E3.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-69-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6366-68-70-71-133.900
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1966-69-70-67-843.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-69-1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship268-64-70-71-11--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4472-67-71-69-9--

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • Phillips has an average of -0.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.628 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.665 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips has averaged -0.241 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.384-0.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.759-0.628
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.0550.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.7980.665
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101-0.289-0.241

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.384 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.759 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 165th with a 62.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.798 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.61, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 22.53% of the time.
    • Phillips has earned 55 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 111th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

