Chandler Phillips betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Chandler Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips finished tied for 61st at six-over at last year's THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Phillips' recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T61
|68-73-76-77
|+6
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Phillips' most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of six-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Phillips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T63
|74-68-68-76
|+2
|4.200
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T66
|69-68-73-74
|E
|3.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|66-68-70-71
|-13
|3.900
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|66-69-70-67
|-8
|43.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|68-64-70-71
|-11
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|72-67-71-69
|-9
|--
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- Phillips has an average of -0.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.628 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.665 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged -0.241 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.384
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.759
|-0.628
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.055
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.798
|0.665
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|-0.289
|-0.241
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.384 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.759 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 165th with a 62.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.798 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.61, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 22.53% of the time.
- Phillips has earned 55 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 111th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
