Chad Ramey betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Chad Ramey of the United States lines up his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey missed the cut in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025, shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15, 2026 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this tournament.
Ramey's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|2024
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|2023
|T27
|64-75-68-76
|-5
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 27th at 5-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|46.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|71-67-72-70
|-4
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|74-67-69-68
|-10
|37.300
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|67-73-63-72
|-13
|3.900
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T71
|69-70-77-65
|+1
|2.850
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T62
|66-68-69-69
|-10
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T2
|64-65-67-65
|-27
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|68-71-66-69
|-10
|--
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 27-under.
- Ramey has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged 0.230 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.217
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.189
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.326
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.733
|0.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.001
|0.230
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey ranks 118th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.217, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ramey sports a -0.189 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 66.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey delivers a strong 0.733 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 19th on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 21.97% of the time.
- Ramey currently sits with 98 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 81st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.