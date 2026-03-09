PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Bud Cauley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Bud Cauley of the United States lines up a putt on the second hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Bud Cauley finished tied for sixth at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving on that strong showing at the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Cauley at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Cauley's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T668-71-66-74-9

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Cauley's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1869-71-71-74-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3768-67-72-70-1119.969
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6870-71-69-75+13.200
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-66-73-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2471-67-67-68-732.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-72+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3667-73-73-66-5--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3369-73-75-69+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1464-69-70-69-8--

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
    • Cauley has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.602 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has averaged -0.542 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee99-0.080-0.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2220.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green830.0790.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.502-0.602
    Average Strokes Gained: Total100-0.282-0.542

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.080 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sports a 0.222 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 68.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cauley has delivered a -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he has broken par 23.02% of the time (85th).
    • Cauley has earned 110 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 74th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

