Brian Harman betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Brian Harman of The United States plays his second shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Brian Harman missed the cut at 6-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Harman's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|2024
|T2
|72-65-64-68
|-19
|2023
|T44
|73-71-70-71
|-3
|2022
|T63
|68-74-75-75
|+4
|2021
|T3
|67-71-69-69
|-12
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Harman's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Harman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 19-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|50
|73-73-78-74
|+10
|13
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|72-70-76-71
|+5
|12.75
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|68-69-67-69
|-15
|51.800
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-69
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|68-68-74-68
|-2
|4.400
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|67-71-69-63
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|73-68-69-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|67-68-72-67
|-6
|--
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
- Harman has an average of -0.536 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.252 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.553 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged -1.480 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.489
|-0.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.315
|-0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.128
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.451
|-0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-1.383
|-1.480
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.489 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.7 yards ranked 148th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sported a -0.315 mark that ranked 121st on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 64.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman delivered a -0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
- Harman earned 82 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd.
- His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 17.46% ranked 150th on TOUR, and he ranked 155th by breaking par 19.58% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
