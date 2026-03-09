Brian Harman betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Harman has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.

Harman has an average of -0.536 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.252 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.553 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.