PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
47M AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman of The United States plays his second shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Brian Harman of The United States plays his second shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Brian Harman missed the cut at 6-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Harman at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Harman's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-77+6
    2024T272-65-64-68-19
    2023T4473-71-70-71-3
    2022T6368-74-75-75+4
    2021T367-71-69-69-12

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Harman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 19-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5073-73-78-74+1013
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT5072-70-76-71+512.75
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1968-69-67-69-1551.800
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-73+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC73-67-69-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6168-68-74-68-24.400
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1367-71-69-63-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1973-68-69-70E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2267-68-72-67-6--

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
    • Harman has an average of -0.536 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.252 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.553 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged -1.480 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.489-0.536
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.315-0.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120-0.128-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.451-0.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-1.383-1.480

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.489 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.7 yards ranked 148th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sported a -0.315 mark that ranked 121st on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 64.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman delivered a -0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
    • Harman earned 82 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd.
    • His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 17.46% ranked 150th on TOUR, and he ranked 155th by breaking par 19.58% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Smith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Joel Dahmen betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    2

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    2

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    -12

    T3

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    5

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    5

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T6

    Sahith Theegala
    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T6

    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW