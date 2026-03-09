PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
28M AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin missed the cut in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Griffin at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Griffin's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-74+1
    2024MC73-71E
    2023T3567-71-72-74-4

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 35th at 4-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-75+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4173-68-71-69-318.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3770-68-65-74-1119.969
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2871-67-69-70-726.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2463-68-69-70-1835.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1963-71-71-67-843.000
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship165-65-66-63-29--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship264-66-70-70-18--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1066-67-68-67-12--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1267-72-69-69-3--

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • Griffin has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Griffin has finished in the top-five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished first with a score of 29-under.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.470 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 0.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.221-0.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.255-0.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.5280.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.2190.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.2710.031

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.221 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.255 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 70.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Griffin excelled with his short game, posting a 0.528 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranked 11th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 23.99% of the time.
    • Griffin has earned 144 FedExCup Regular Season points (60th) this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.12% ranked 35th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

