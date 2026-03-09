Ben Griffin betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Ben Griffin missed the cut in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Griffin's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|2024
|MC
|73-71
|E
|2023
|T35
|67-71-72-74
|-4
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 35th at 4-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|73-68-71-69
|-3
|18.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|70-68-65-74
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-67-69-70
|-7
|26.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|63-68-69-70
|-18
|35.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|63-71-71-67
|-8
|43.000
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|65-65-66-63
|-29
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|2
|64-66-70-70
|-18
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T10
|66-67-68-67
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|67-72-69-69
|-3
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Griffin has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Griffin has finished in the top-five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished first with a score of 29-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.470 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 0.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.221
|-0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.255
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.528
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.219
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.271
|0.031
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.221 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.255 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 70.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Griffin excelled with his short game, posting a 0.528 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranked 11th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 23.99% of the time.
- Griffin has earned 144 FedExCup Regular Season points (60th) this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.12% ranked 35th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
