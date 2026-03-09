Ben Griffin betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Griffin has finished in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.

Griffin has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.

Griffin has finished in the top-five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished first with a score of 29-under.

Griffin has an average of -0.470 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.