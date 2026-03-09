PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
53M AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Smotherman of The United States plays his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Austin Smotherman of The United States plays his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Austin Smotherman finished tied for 35th at four-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Smotherman at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Smotherman's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3573-72-69-70-4

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Smotherman's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of four-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Smotherman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardW/D74-71+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT262-69-69-69-15208.333
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-76+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-73-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT866-65-68-68-2175.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT4174-77-71-67+116.434
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions Championship7365-68-70-74-73.060
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT3869-72-71-70-218.133
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC71-67-2--

    Smotherman's recent performances

    • Smotherman has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Smotherman has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.015 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.820 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.1530.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green31.1701.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green106-0.0730.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.431-0.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.8190.820

    Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.153 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranked 84th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sported a 1.170 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 71.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 25th by breaking par 26.04% of the time.
    • Smotherman has earned 283 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 36th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Smith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Joel Dahmen betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    2

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    2

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    -12

    T3

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    5

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    5

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T6

    Sahith Theegala
    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T6

    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW