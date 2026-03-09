Austin Smotherman betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Smotherman has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.

Smotherman has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.015 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.