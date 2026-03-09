Austin Smotherman betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Austin Smotherman of The United States plays his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Austin Smotherman finished tied for 35th at four-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Smotherman's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T35
|73-72-69-70
|-4
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Smotherman's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of four-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Smotherman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|W/D
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|62-69-69-69
|-15
|208.333
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|66-65-68-68
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T41
|74-77-71-67
|+1
|16.434
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|73
|65-68-70-74
|-7
|3.060
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T38
|69-72-71-70
|-2
|18.133
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Smotherman has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.015 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.820 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.153
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|1.170
|1.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.073
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.431
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.819
|0.820
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
- Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.153 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranked 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sported a 1.170 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 71.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 25th by breaking par 26.04% of the time.
- Smotherman has earned 283 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 36th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.