Alex Smalley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Smalley has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished third with a score of 10-under.

Smalley has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.