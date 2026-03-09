PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
37M AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley finished tied for 14th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of building on that strong performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Smalley at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Smalley's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1468-67-72-76-5
    2024MC70-77+3
    2023T6571-75-69-74+1

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Smalley's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Smalley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5272-69-71-69-36.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1968-69-69-67-1551.800
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3574-67-68-69-618.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-76+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4467-70-67-69-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4064-70-71-70-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6266-68-68-70-10--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT367-74-65-68-10--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT469-65-72-64-14--

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished third with a score of 10-under.
    • Smalley has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has averaged 0.466 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1570.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2260.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.1850.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.027-0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.5400.466

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.157 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sports a 0.226 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 72.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Smalley has delivered a 0.185 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Smalley has posted a -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 23.99% of the time.
    • Smalley has earned 98 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 83rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW