Alex Smalley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley finished tied for 14th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of building on that strong performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Smalley's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T14
|68-67-72-76
|-5
|2024
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|2023
|T65
|71-75-69-74
|+1
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T52
|72-69-71-69
|-3
|6.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|51.800
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|74-67-68-69
|-6
|18.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|67-70-67-69
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|64-70-71-70
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T62
|66-68-68-70
|-10
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|67-74-65-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|69-65-72-64
|-14
|--
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished third with a score of 10-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged 0.466 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.157
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.226
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.185
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.027
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.540
|0.466
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.157 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sports a 0.226 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 72.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Smalley has delivered a 0.185 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Smalley has posted a -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 23.99% of the time.
- Smalley has earned 98 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 83rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
