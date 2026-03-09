PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
49M AGO

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Aldrich Potgieter missed the cut at last year's THE PLAYERS Championship after posting a score of 1-over. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Potgieter at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Potgieter's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-71+1

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Potgieter's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Potgieter's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-76+11--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational568-68-65-68-15300
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6074-70-68-71-57.875
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-74+5--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC73-69-68-6--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D71E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3377-65-68-68-6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5971-72-73-67+3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-70+5--

    Potgieter's recent performances

    • Potgieter has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Potgieter has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.713 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Potgieter has averaged -0.790 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.5480.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.739-0.713
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.405-0.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.360-0.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.955-0.790

    Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

    • Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.548 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.1 yards ranked second on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sported a -0.739 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 67.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Potgieter delivered a -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 22.55% of the time.
    • Potgieter has earned 308 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 29th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Joel Dahmen betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Eric Cole betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Akshay Bhatia betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    2

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    2

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    -12

    T3

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    5

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    5

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T6

    Sahith Theegala
    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T6

    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW