Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Aldrich Potgieter missed the cut at last year's THE PLAYERS Championship after posting a score of 1-over. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Potgieter's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-71
|+1
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Potgieter's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|5
|68-68-65-68
|-15
|300
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|74-70-68-71
|-5
|7.875
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-68
|-6
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|77-65-68-68
|-6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|71-72-73-67
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.713 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged -0.790 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.548
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.739
|-0.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.405
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.360
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.955
|-0.790
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.548 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.1 yards ranked second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sported a -0.739 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 67.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Potgieter delivered a -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 22.55% of the time.
- Potgieter has earned 308 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 29th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.