Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Potgieter has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fifth with a score of 15-under.

Potgieter has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.713 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.