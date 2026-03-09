Akshay Bhatia betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Akshay Bhatia of The United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Bhatia finished tied for third at 10-under the last time he played THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Bhatia's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T3
|67-66-75-70
|-10
|2024
|MC
|72-72
|E
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 10-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|70-66-68-69
|-15
|700.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|68-71-67-68
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T6
|65-64-68-72
|-19
|250.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|68-67-67-67
|-15
|125.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-78
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T11
|68-73-70-66
|-11
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|66-67-69-68
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T26
|75-69-66-72
|+2
|--
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Bhatia has an average of -0.025 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.653 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 1.953 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.276
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.565
|0.653
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.448
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.850
|0.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.586
|1.953
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.276 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.565 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 69.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.850 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 28.31% of the time.
- Bhatia ranks second in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,144 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
