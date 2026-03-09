PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
56M AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia of The United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Akshay Bhatia of The United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Bhatia finished tied for third at 10-under the last time he played THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Bhatia's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T367-66-75-70-10
    2024MC72-72E

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard170-66-68-69-15700.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1668-71-67-68-1068.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT665-64-68-72-19250.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT368-67-67-67-15125.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-69-78-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1168-73-70-66-11--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1366-67-69-68-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2675-69-66-72+2--

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Bhatia has an average of -0.025 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.653 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged 1.953 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.276-0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.5650.653
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.4480.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.8500.889
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.5861.953

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.276 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.565 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 69.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.850 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 28.31% of the time.
    • Bhatia ranks second in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,144 points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Check out what's new at THE PLAYERS Championship for 2026

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for THE PLAYERS Championship?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    PGA TOUR launches TOURCAST Range, tracking all range sessions at THE PLAYERS

    Latest
    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    2

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    2

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    -12

    T3

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    5

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    5

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T6

    Sahith Theegala
    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T6

    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW