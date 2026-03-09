A.J. Ewart betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
A.J. Ewart of Canada plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
A.J. Ewart has not competed in THE PLAYERS Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- This is Ewart's first time competing in THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Ewart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|72-67-71-70
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|71-64-68-72
|-9
|56.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|69-68-72-68
|-7
|26.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|71-69-74-69
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|71-65-67-70
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
Ewart's recent performances
- Ewart has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Ewart has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has averaged 0.481 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.104
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.112
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.129
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.276
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.363
|0.481
Ewart's advanced stats and rankings
- Ewart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.104 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart sported a 0.112 mark that ranked 79th on TOUR. He ranked 17th with a 73.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ewart delivered a 0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranked 87th by breaking par 22.98% of the time.
- Ewart has accumulated 116 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 70th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.