24M AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Scott of Australia reacts to a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Adam Scott of Australia reacts to a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Adam Scott missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025, shooting 2-over. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of improving his performance at this year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Scott at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Scott's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-72+2
    2024T4570-72-71-71-4
    20237172-73-77-71+5
    2022MC78-70+4
    2021T4872-71-73-71-1

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Scott's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Scott's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 45th at 4-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Scott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1168-73-71-70-6125.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational470-63-72-63-16325.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3068-71-73-68-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2465-69-68-68-1835.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4067-70-70-68-512.000
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2768-72-70-67-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5565-71-69-72-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5369-67-66-72-106.325
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-79+9--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1769-68-70-67-647.000

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top-twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • Scott has an average of 0.484 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.529 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has averaged 1.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.5720.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.6180.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.107-0.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.2510.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.3341.134

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.572 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.618 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 58th with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scott delivered a 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 25.28% of the time.
    • Scott's overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.334 ranked 11th on TOUR this season.
    • He has earned 521 FedExCup Regular Season points (15th) and maintained a 11.39% Bogey Avoidance rate (21st).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

