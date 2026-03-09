Adam Scott betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Adam Scott of Australia reacts to a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Adam Scott missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025, shooting 2-over. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of improving his performance at this year's tournament.
Scott's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|2024
|T45
|70-72-71-71
|-4
|2023
|71
|72-73-77-71
|+5
|2022
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|2021
|T48
|72-71-73-71
|-1
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Scott's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Scott's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 45th at 4-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|68-73-71-70
|-6
|125.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|70-63-72-63
|-16
|325.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|68-71-73-68
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|65-69-68-68
|-18
|35.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|67-70-70-68
|-5
|12.000
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|68-72-70-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-71-69-72
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|69-67-66-72
|-10
|6.325
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|69-68-70-67
|-6
|47.000
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top-twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fourth with a score of 16-under.
- Scott has an average of 0.484 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.529 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged 1.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.572
|0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.618
|0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.107
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.251
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.334
|1.134
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.572 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.618 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 58th with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott delivered a 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 25.28% of the time.
- Scott's overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.334 ranked 11th on TOUR this season.
- He has earned 521 FedExCup Regular Season points (15th) and maintained a 11.39% Bogey Avoidance rate (21st).
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
