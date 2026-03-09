Adam Scott betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.572 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.618 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 58th with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Scott delivered a 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 25.28% of the time.

Scott's overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.334 ranked 11th on TOUR this season.