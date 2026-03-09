Adam Schenk betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Adam Schenk of the United States watches his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk missed the cut the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Schenk's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|2024
|T19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|2023
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|2022
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|2021
|MC
|72-73
|+1
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 19th at 9-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T60
|69-73-72-70
|E
|4.9
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|72-72-79-70
|+5
|4.0
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|69-70-68-69
|-12
|58.7
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|75-70-73
|+2
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|69-65-67-71
|-12
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T69
|69-67-73-71
|-8
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T47
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|--
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Schenk has an average of -0.468 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.263 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -1.079 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.605
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.519
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.154
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.750
|-0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-1.720
|-1.079
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.605 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk has a -0.519 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 63.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.750 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranks 150th by breaking par 20.18% of the time.
- Schenk has accumulated 68 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 103rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
