Aaron Rai betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Aaron Rai of England reacts to his birdie on on the third green during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai finished tied for 14th at five-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Rai's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T14
|68-74-72-69
|-5
|2024
|T35
|71-72-68-71
|-6
|2023
|T19
|73-69-65-75
|-6
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Rai's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of five-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|66-70-66-76
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|77-70-72-70
|+1
|4.875
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|69-70-69-68
|-4
|7.500
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|70-69-68-67
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|63-66-69-68
|-14
|100.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|69-72-71-69
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|69-67-71-71
|-2
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|68-73-63-70
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|72-72-72-73
|+9
|28.250
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Rai has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged -0.712 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.137
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.232
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|0.017
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.421
|-0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.308
|-0.712
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.137 (109th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 285.2 yards ranked 171st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Rai sported a 0.232 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai delivered a -0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.38, and he ranked 151st by breaking par 20.14% of the time.
- Rai has earned 77 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 97th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.