56M AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Rai of England reacts to his birdie on on the third green during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai finished tied for 14th at five-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Rai at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Rai's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1468-74-72-69-5
    2024T3571-72-68-71-6
    2023T1973-69-65-75-6

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Rai's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of five-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Rai's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2368-69-69-71-732.556
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2866-70-66-76-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7377-70-72-70+14.875
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5069-70-69-68-47.500
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2270-69-68-67-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT563-66-69-68-14100.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3469-72-71-69-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4769-67-71-71-29.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1768-73-63-70-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3372-72-72-73+928.250

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
    • Rai has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has averaged -0.712 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.137-0.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2320.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green930.0170.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.421-0.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Total103-0.308-0.712

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.137 (109th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 285.2 yards ranked 171st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Rai sported a 0.232 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rai delivered a -0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.38, and he ranked 151st by breaking par 20.14% of the time.
    • Rai has earned 77 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 97th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Joel Dahmen betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Eric Cole betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Akshay Bhatia betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
