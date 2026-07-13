PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 5 at Genesis Scottish Open

Xander Schauffele sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 5 at Genesis Scottish Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Xander Schauffele won The Open Championship in 2024 with a score of 9-under. He returns to Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 as a former champion, with Scottie Scheffler defending his 2025 title.

Latest odds for Schauffele at The Open Championship.

Schauffele's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T771-69-66-68-10
2024169-72-69-65-9
2023T1770-74-68-70-2
2022T1569-70-72-67-10
2021T2669-71-72-65-3

At The Open Championship

  • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won at 9-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Schauffele's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-74+3--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5167-69-68-69-711.750
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1171-66-73-72+2115.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2972-70-74-73+132.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT768-73-66-69-4225.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6069-73-72-72+28.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1269-68-68-69-10105.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT970-72-70-68-8187.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT468-72-71-65-8115.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship369-65-74-69-11350.000

Schauffele's recent performances

  • Schauffele has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
  • Schauffele has an average of 0.502 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Schauffele has averaged 0.730 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.4940.502
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.245-0.190
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.0560.317
Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.1640.100
Average Strokes Gained: Total150.9580.730

Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.494 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.3 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sports a 0.245 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Schauffele delivers a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Harry Hall betting profile: The Open Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Bernd Wiesberger betting profile: The Open Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Nico Echavarria betting profile: The Open Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW