Xander Schauffele betting profile: The Open Championship
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Xander Schauffele sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 5 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Xander Schauffele won The Open Championship in 2024 with a score of 9-under. He returns to Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 as a former champion, with Scottie Scheffler defending his 2025 title.
Schauffele's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|71-69-66-68
|-10
|2024
|1
|69-72-69-65
|-9
|2023
|T17
|70-74-68-70
|-2
|2022
|T15
|69-70-72-67
|-10
|2021
|T26
|69-71-72-65
|-3
At The Open Championship
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 10-under.
- Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won at 9-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T51
|67-69-68-69
|-7
|11.750
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|71-66-73-72
|+2
|115.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T29
|72-70-74-73
|+1
|32.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T7
|68-73-66-69
|-4
|225.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T60
|69-73-72-72
|+2
|8.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|105.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T9
|70-72-70-68
|-8
|187.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|115.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|3
|69-65-74-69
|-11
|350.000
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.502 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged 0.730 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.494
|0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.245
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.056
|0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.164
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.958
|0.730
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.494 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.3 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sports a 0.245 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele delivers a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.