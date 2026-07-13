Victor Perez betting profile: The Open Championship

Perez has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.

Perez has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.