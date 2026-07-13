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2H AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Victor Perez hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

Victor Perez hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Victor Perez returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Perez looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Perez at The Open Championship.

Perez's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC74-75+7
2023T4174-71-71-70+2
2022T3471-69-71-70-7
2021MC70-72+2

At The Open Championship

  • In Perez's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
  • Perez's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 34th at 7-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Perez's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT969-64-70-66-11--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2165-65-71-69-18--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4769-70-67-71-7--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1170-69-67-67-15--
Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3866-70-69-70-515.500
July 27, 20253M OpenT2865-69-69-68-1323.955
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4364-70-71-72-311.625
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--

Perez's recent performances

  • Perez has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
  • Perez has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Perez has averaged 1.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5620.037
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.4400.294
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0080.099
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.4750.573
Average Strokes Gained: Total-2.4701.003

Perez's advanced stats and rankings

  • Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.562 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards provides solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez has a 0.440 mark. He has hit 76.39% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Perez has delivered a 1.475 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.25 putts per round, and he has broken par 23.61% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 8.33%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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