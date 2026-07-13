Victor Perez betting profile: The Open Championship
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Victor Perez hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Victor Perez returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Perez looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Perez's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|2023
|T41
|74-71-71-70
|+2
|2022
|T34
|71-69-71-70
|-7
|2021
|MC
|70-72
|+2
At The Open Championship
- In Perez's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Perez's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 34th at 7-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Perez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T9
|69-64-70-66
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|65-65-71-69
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T47
|69-70-67-71
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|70-69-67-67
|-15
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|66-70-69-70
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|65-69-69-68
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T43
|64-70-71-72
|-3
|11.625
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
- Perez has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Perez has averaged 1.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.562
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.440
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.008
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.475
|0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|2.470
|1.003
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.562 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez has a 0.440 mark. He has hit 76.39% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Perez has delivered a 1.475 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.25 putts per round, and he has broken par 23.61% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 8.33%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.