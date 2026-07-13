Sungjae Im betting profile: The Open Championship

Im has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 11-under.

Im has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.