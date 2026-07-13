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2H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Sungjae Im's 344-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

Sungjae Im's 344-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

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Sungjae Im finished tied for seventh at one-under in his most recent Open Championship appearance in 2024. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Im at The Open Championship.

Im's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5271-71-67-75E
2024T776-72-66-69-1
2023T2070-74-67-72-1
2022T8171-73-74-74+4

At The Open Championship

  • In Im's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of even par.
  • Im's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for seventh at one-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Im's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-73+5--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT7168-69-68-76-32.800
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3068-66-66-69-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4374-68-71-75+816.150
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3273-72-72-73+228.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-76+6--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT968-61-67-69-1970.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT564-69-70-70-11266.667
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6570-77-73-70+26.375

Im's recent performances

  • Im has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 11-under.
  • Im has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Im has averaged -0.302 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Im's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.1460.262
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.672-0.913
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3450.214
Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.1800.134
Average Strokes Gained: Total90-0.001-0.302

Im's advanced stats and rankings

  • Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.146 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.672 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 60.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Im delivered a 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranked 115th by breaking par 20.78% of the time.
  • Im has earned 570 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 62nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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