Sungjae Im betting profile: The Open Championship
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Sungjae Im's 344-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 14 at John Deere
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Sungjae Im finished tied for seventh at one-under in his most recent Open Championship appearance in 2024. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Open Championship.
Im's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T52
|71-71-67-75
|E
|2024
|T7
|76-72-66-69
|-1
|2023
|T20
|70-74-67-72
|-1
|2022
|T81
|71-73-74-74
|+4
At The Open Championship
- In Im's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of even par.
- Im's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for seventh at one-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T71
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|2.800
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|68-66-66-69
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|74-68-71-75
|+8
|16.150
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T32
|73-72-72-73
|+2
|28.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|68-61-67-69
|-19
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T5
|64-69-70-70
|-11
|266.667
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|70-77-73-70
|+2
|6.375
Im's recent performances
- Im has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 11-under.
- Im has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged -0.302 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.146
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.672
|-0.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.345
|0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.180
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|-0.001
|-0.302
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.146 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.672 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 60.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im delivered a 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranked 115th by breaking par 20.78% of the time.
- Im has earned 570 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 62nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.