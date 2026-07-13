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3H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Genesis Scottish Open

Si Woo Kim drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Si Woo Kim missed the cut at The Open Championship in 2025 after shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with his sights set on improvement at the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Kim at The Open Championship.

Kim's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-71+3
2024T4376-71-71-74+8
2023MC69-80+7
2022T1569-69-67-73-10

At The Open Championship

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 10-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT970-67-66-66-1177.500
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4469-64-65-73-916.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-69+6--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1072-76-69-66-5140.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson264-60-68-65-27300.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3571-67-72-71+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6570-73-71-74+46.875
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT470-68-69-70-11300.000
April 19, 2026RBC Heritage366-68-66-68-16350.000
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament4775-73-72-72+416.500

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
  • Kim has an average of 0.392 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 1.841 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4690.392
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.7320.812
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.2140.169
Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.0940.469
Average Strokes Gained: Total51.3211.841

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.469 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.732 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 17th with a 69.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranked second by breaking par 26.13% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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