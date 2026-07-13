Si Woo Kim betting profile: The Open Championship
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Si Woo Kim drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Si Woo Kim missed the cut at The Open Championship in 2025 after shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with his sights set on improvement at the 2026 Open Championship.
Kim's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|2024
|T43
|76-71-71-74
|+8
|2023
|MC
|69-80
|+7
|2022
|T15
|69-69-67-73
|-10
At The Open Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 10-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T9
|70-67-66-66
|-11
|77.500
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T44
|69-64-65-73
|-9
|16.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T10
|72-76-69-66
|-5
|140.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|64-60-68-65
|-27
|300.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|71-67-72-71
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T65
|70-73-71-74
|+4
|6.875
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T4
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|300.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|3
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|350.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|47
|75-73-72-72
|+4
|16.500
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.392 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.841 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.469
|0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.732
|0.812
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.214
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.094
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.321
|1.841
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.469 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.732 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 17th with a 69.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranked second by breaking par 26.13% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.