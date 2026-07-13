Si Woo Kim betting profile: The Open Championship

Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.469 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.732 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 17th with a 69.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranked second by breaking par 26.13% of the time.