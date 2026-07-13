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31M AGO

Scott Vincent betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Scott Vincent missed the cut with a score of 1-over at The Open Championship in 2022. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 as he looks to improve upon his previous performance in the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Vincent at The Open Championship.

Vincent's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022MC69-76+1

At The Open Championship

  • In Vincent's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Vincent's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-74+9--

Vincent's recent performances

  • Vincent's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the U.S. Open, where he finished at 9-over.
  • Vincent has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Vincent has averaged 0.026 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Vincent's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.102
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.176
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.094
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.045
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.026

Vincent's advanced stats and rankings

  • Vincent posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.102 in his past five tournaments, indicating challenges with his driving performance.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Vincent averaged 0.176 in his past five starts, showing solid iron play.
  • Vincent's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green averaged -0.094 in his past five tournaments, highlighting an area for improvement in his short game.

All stats in this article are accurate for Vincent as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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M. Lee
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-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
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-3

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Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
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-13
R4
-1

-13

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ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

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Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
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-13
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-1

-13

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