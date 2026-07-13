Sam Burns betting profile: The Open Championship
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Sam Burns hits drive to 15 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Travelers
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Sam Burns finished tied for forty-fifth at one-under in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that result at the 2026 Open Championship.
Burns's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|2024
|T31
|76-69-65-80
|+6
|2023
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|2022
|T42
|72-69-77-64
|-6
|2021
|T76
|71-69-76-72
|+8
At The Open Championship
- In Burns's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for forty-fifth after posting a score of one-under.
- Burns's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for thirty-first at six-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Burns's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T12
|66-66-66-67
|-15
|115.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|2
|71-68-71-67
|-3
|500.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|64-67-69-71
|-9
|37.556
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T4
|69-69-71-69
|-10
|312.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|70-72-67-71
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|74-69-75-64
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|76-68-72-68
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|70-69-65-71
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T7
|67-71-68-73
|-9
|237.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|65-72-69-66
|-8
|37.429
Burns's recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- Burns has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- Burns has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished second with a score of three-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.717 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 2.127 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.217
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.299
|1.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.115
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.662
|0.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.062
|2.127
Burns's advanced stats and rankings
- Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.217 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a 0.299 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 27th with a 69.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.662 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 4th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 24.43% of the time.
- Burns has accumulated 1,728 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 10th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.