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3H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Sam Burns hits drive to 15 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Travelers

Sam Burns hits drive to 15 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Travelers

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Sam Burns finished tied for forty-fifth at one-under in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that result at the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Burns at The Open Championship.

Burns's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4570-69-72-72-1
2024T3176-69-65-80+6
2023MC73-75+6
2022T4272-69-77-64-6
2021T7671-69-76-72+8

At The Open Championship

  • In Burns's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for forty-fifth after posting a score of one-under.
  • Burns's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for thirty-first at six-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Burns's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1266-66-66-67-15115.000
June 21, 2026U.S. Open271-68-71-67-3500.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2064-67-69-71-937.556
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT469-69-71-69-10312.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2670-72-67-71E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3774-69-75-64-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3876-68-72-68-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1670-69-65-71-957.556
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT767-71-68-73-9237.500
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2165-72-69-66-837.429

Burns's recent performances

  • Burns has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
  • Burns has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
  • Burns has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished second with a score of three-under.
  • Burns has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.717 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Burns has averaged 2.127 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Burns's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2170.216
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2991.008
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.1150.186
Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6620.717
Average Strokes Gained: Total121.0622.127

Burns's advanced stats and rankings

  • Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.217 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a 0.299 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 27th with a 69.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.662 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 4th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 24.43% of the time.
  • Burns has accumulated 1,728 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 10th on TOUR this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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