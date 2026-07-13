Ryutaro Nagano betting profile: The Open Championship
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Ryutaro Nagano of Japan hits his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the second round of ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 20, 2023 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Ryutaro Nagano returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Nagano looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in the tournament where he missed the cut.
Nagano's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|70-72
|+2
At The Open Championship
- In Nagano's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Nagano's recent performances
- Nagano has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Nagano has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Nagano has averaged 0.432 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nagano's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.432
Nagano's advanced stats and rankings
- Nagano posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.015 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating modest performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Nagano sported a 0.046 mark in his recent five starts, showing slight improvement in his iron play.
- On the greens, Nagano delivered a 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, indicating strong putting performance relative to the field.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nagano as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.