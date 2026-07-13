PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
25M AGO

Ryutaro Nagano betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryutaro Nagano of Japan hits his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the second round of ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 20, 2023 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

Ryutaro Nagano of Japan hits his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the second round of ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 20, 2023 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Ryutaro Nagano returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Nagano looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in the tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Nagano at The Open Championship.

Nagano's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2021MC70-72+2

At The Open Championship

  • In Nagano's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Nagano's recent performances

  • Nagano has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Nagano has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Nagano has averaged 0.432 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Nagano's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.015
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.046
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.013
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.481
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.432

Nagano's advanced stats and rankings

  • Nagano posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.015 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating modest performance off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Nagano sported a 0.046 mark in his recent five starts, showing slight improvement in his iron play.
  • On the greens, Nagano delivered a 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, indicating strong putting performance relative to the field.

All stats in this article are accurate for Nagano as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
JUST NOW
2026 The Open Championship preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
15M AGO
2026 Corales Puntacana Championship preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
20M AGO
Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The Open Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW