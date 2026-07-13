Russell Henley betting profile: The Open Championship

Henley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.

Henley has an average of 0.530 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.