Russell Henley betting profile: The Open Championship
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Russell Henley sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Travelers
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Russell Henley finished tied for 10th at nine-under last year at The Open Championship. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving on his recent strong showing at golf's oldest major.
Henley's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T10
|72-70-65-68
|-9
|2024
|5
|69-75-66-69
|-5
|2023
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|2022
|T62
|70-72-68-75
|-3
|2021
|MC
|70-72
|+2
At The Open Championship
- In Henley's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of nine-under.
- Henley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished fifth at five-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Henley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T12
|66-70-65-64
|-15
|115.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|70-73-80-71
|+14
|6.875
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|72-76-71-68
|-1
|44.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-66-69-67
|-12
|500.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|72-70-70-73
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|68-68-70-70
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T3
|73-71-66-68
|-10
|312.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|68-71-71-72
|-6
|80.556
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Henley has an average of 0.530 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has averaged 0.942 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.286
|0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.271
|0.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|0.002
|-0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.350
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.909
|0.942
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.286 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.5 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley sported a 0.271 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 67.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Henley delivered a 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 49th by breaking par 22.43% of the time.
- Henley ranked fourth in Bogey Avoidance (12.55%) and 14th in FedExCup Regular Season points (1,510).
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.