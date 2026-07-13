Rory McIlroy betting profile: The Open Championship

McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.922 (first) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 328.2 yards ranked second on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy sported a 0.396 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 68.57% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McIlroy delivered a 0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 25.00% of the time.