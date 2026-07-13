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3H AGO

Rory McIlroy betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Rory McIlroy hits tee shot to 13 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy hits tee shot to 13 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Rory McIlroy finished tied for seventh at 10-under in last year's Open Championship. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 looking to capture another major championship.

Latest odds for McIlroy at The Open Championship.

McIlroy's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T770-69-66-69-10
2024MC78-75+11
2023T671-70-69-68-6
2022366-68-66-70-18
2021T4670-70-69-71E

At The Open Championship

  • In McIlroy's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 10-under.
  • McIlroy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished third at 18-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

McIlroy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT765-66-73-64-1287.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3269-71-73-73+627.857
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1271-74-71-68-4100.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT774-67-66-69-4225.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1970-67-75-67-551.800
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament167-65-73-71-12750.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4674-71-72-71E16.125
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardW/D72-68-4--
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT266-65-69-67-17375.000
Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1468-67-72-64-1785.000

McIlroy's recent performances

  • McIlroy has one victory, two top-five finishes, four top-10 finishes, and seven top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
  • McIlroy has an average of 1.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.609 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McIlroy has averaged 1.692 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.9221.007
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.3960.147
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green530.115-0.071
Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.2970.609
Average Strokes Gained: Total21.7301.692

McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.922 (first) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 328.2 yards ranked second on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy sported a 0.396 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 68.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McIlroy delivered a 0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
  • McIlroy has accumulated 1,718 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 12th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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