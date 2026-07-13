Rory McIlroy betting profile: The Open Championship
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Rory McIlroy hits tee shot to 13 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Rory McIlroy finished tied for seventh at 10-under in last year's Open Championship. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 looking to capture another major championship.
McIlroy's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|2024
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|2023
|T6
|71-70-69-68
|-6
|2022
|3
|66-68-66-70
|-18
|2021
|T46
|70-70-69-71
|E
At The Open Championship
- In McIlroy's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 10-under.
- McIlroy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished third at 18-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
McIlroy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T7
|65-66-73-64
|-12
|87.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|69-71-73-73
|+6
|27.857
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|71-74-71-68
|-4
|100.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T7
|74-67-66-69
|-4
|225.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|70-67-75-67
|-5
|51.800
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|1
|67-65-73-71
|-12
|750.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|74-71-72-71
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|W/D
|72-68
|-4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T2
|66-65-69-67
|-17
|375.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|68-67-72-64
|-17
|85.000
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has one victory, two top-five finishes, four top-10 finishes, and seven top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- McIlroy has an average of 1.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.609 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has averaged 1.692 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.922
|1.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.396
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|53
|0.115
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.297
|0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.730
|1.692
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.922 (first) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 328.2 yards ranked second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy sported a 0.396 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 68.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McIlroy delivered a 0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- McIlroy has accumulated 1,718 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 12th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.