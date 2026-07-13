PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

Robert MacIntyre hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Robert MacIntyre finished tied for seventh at 10-under in last year's Open Championship. He returns to Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19 looking to contend again at The Open Championship.

Latest odds for MacIntyre at The Open Championship.

MacIntyre's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T771-66-70-67-10
2024T5072-75-72-74+9
2023T7174-71-73-76+10
2022T3470-74-69-68-7
2021T872-69-65-67-7

At The Open Championship

  • In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

MacIntyre's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT367-66-65-69-13133.750
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1067-65-67-65-16140.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3970-74-73-70+721.563
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1568-66-67-69-1051.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-68-70-73-110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC70-75+5--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6074-70-69-73+28.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-68-71-73-615.450
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC80-71+7--

MacIntyre's recent performances

  • MacIntyre has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 13-under.
  • MacIntyre has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • MacIntyre has averaged 1.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4460.205
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.0410.750
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.0430.005
Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5440.411
Average Strokes Gained: Total140.9911.371

MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

  • MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.446 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sported a -0.041 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 66.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.544 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 24.55% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Ryan Fox betting profile: The Open Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Sepp Straka betting profile: The Open Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Peter Uihlein betting profile: The Open Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW