Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The Open Championship
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Robert MacIntyre hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Robert MacIntyre finished tied for seventh at 10-under in last year's Open Championship. He returns to Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19 looking to contend again at The Open Championship.
MacIntyre's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|71-66-70-67
|-10
|2024
|T50
|72-75-72-74
|+9
|2023
|T71
|74-71-73-76
|+10
|2022
|T34
|70-74-69-68
|-7
|2021
|T8
|72-69-65-67
|-7
At The Open Championship
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 10-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T3
|67-66-65-69
|-13
|133.750
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T10
|67-65-67-65
|-16
|140.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T39
|70-74-73-70
|+7
|21.563
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|68-66-67-69
|-10
|51.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-68-70-73
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T60
|74-70-69-73
|+2
|8.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-68-71-73
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-71
|+7
|--
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 13-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 1.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.446
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.041
|0.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.043
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.544
|0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|0.991
|1.371
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.446 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sported a -0.041 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 66.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.544 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 24.55% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.