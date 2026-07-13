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2H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody's 89-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at John Deere

Pierceson Coody's 89-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at John Deere

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Pierceson Coody will tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 in The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Coody at The Open Championship.

At The Open Championship

  • This is Coody's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Coody's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3969-68-67-70-1014.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2372-71-71-71+543.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-76+10--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2271-67-68-69-536.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1968-65-69-67-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2473-70-71-66-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3872-72-70-70-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1669-68-65-73-957.556

Coody's recent performances

  • Coody has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 9-under.
  • Coody has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Coody has averaged 0.201 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4260.265
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.0960.028
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.359-0.168
Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.1790.076
Average Strokes Gained: Total570.3420.201

Coody's advanced stats and rankings

  • Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.426 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.0 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a 0.096 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 67.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.01, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 23.63% of the time.
  • Coody earned 708 FedExCup Regular Season points (53rd).

All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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