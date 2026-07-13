Pierceson Coody betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Pierceson Coody's 89-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at John Deere
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Pierceson Coody will tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 in The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is Coody's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|69-68-67-70
|-10
|14.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|72-71-71-71
|+5
|43.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|71-67-68-69
|-5
|36.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|68-65-69-67
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|73-70-71-66
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|72-72-70-70
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|69-68-65-73
|-9
|57.556
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 9-under.
- Coody has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged 0.201 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.426
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.096
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.359
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.179
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.342
|0.201
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.426 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.0 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a 0.096 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 67.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.01, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 23.63% of the time.
- Coody earned 708 FedExCup Regular Season points (53rd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.