Patrick Reed betting profile: The Open Championship
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Patrick Reed's 163-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 4 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Patrick Reed returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Reed looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Reed's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|2023
|T33
|70-74-68-73
|+1
|2022
|T47
|72-68-76-67
|-5
|2021
|MC
|72-71
|+3
At The Open Championship
- In Reed's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Reed's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 47th at 5-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Reed's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|68-67-68-68
|-9
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T10
|68-72-67-70
|-3
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|69-69-72-73
|-5
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|73-74-71-70
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|3
|71-70-69-69
|-9
|--
Reed's recent performances
- Reed has one top-five finish and two top-ten finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Reed has an average of -0.224 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Reed has averaged 1.056 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reed's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.357
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.906
|0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.769
|0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.372
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.689
|1.056
Reed's advanced stats and rankings
- Reed posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.357 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reed sported a 0.906 mark. He has a 64.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reed delivered a 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he breaks par 18.25% of the time with a 13.49% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reed as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.