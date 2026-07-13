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2H AGO

Patrick Reed betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Patrick Reed's 163-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 4 at Genesis Scottish Open

Patrick Reed's 163-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 4 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Patrick Reed returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Reed looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Reed at The Open Championship.

Reed's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC77-70+5
2023T3370-74-68-73+1
2022T4772-68-76-67-5
2021MC72-71+3

At The Open Championship

  • In Reed's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
  • Reed's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 47th at 5-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Reed's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT1368-67-68-68-9--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-73+5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1068-72-67-70-3--
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1269-69-72-73-5--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-70+5--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2373-74-71-70+8--
May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
April 13, 2025Masters Tournament371-70-69-69-9--

Reed's recent performances

  • Reed has one top-five finish and two top-ten finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
  • Reed has an average of -0.224 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Reed has averaged 1.056 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Reed's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.357-0.224
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.9060.588
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.7690.459
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3720.233
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.6891.056

Reed's advanced stats and rankings

  • Reed posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.357 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reed sported a 0.906 mark. He has a 64.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Reed delivered a 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he breaks par 18.25% of the time with a 13.49% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Reed as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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