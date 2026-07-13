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3H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Nick Taylor nearly aces No. 17, makes birdie at Genesis Scottish Open

Nick Taylor nearly aces No. 17, makes birdie at Genesis Scottish Open

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Nick Taylor returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Taylor looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Taylor at The Open Championship.

Taylor's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC77-68+3
2024MC75-75+8
2023MC73-75+6

At The Open Championship

  • In Taylor's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Taylor has missed the cut in his last three appearances at this tournament.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Taylor's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2670-67-69-68-631.750
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2568-71-64-65-1238.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6567-71-78-64E3.900
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4368-78-73-76+717.250
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2669-72-65-74E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1466-73-68-70-790.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT966-70-72-71-9137.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6069-70-70-72-37.750
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4171-72-70-77+219.500

Taylor's recent performances

  • Taylor has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
  • Taylor has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.579 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Taylor has averaged -0.004 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.185-0.146
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.178-0.359
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.296-0.078
Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.1520.579
Average Strokes Gained: Total480.441-0.004

Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

  • Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.185 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.178 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 65.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.22% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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