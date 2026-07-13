Nick Taylor betting profile: The Open Championship
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Nick Taylor nearly aces No. 17, makes birdie at Genesis Scottish Open
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Nick Taylor returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Taylor looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Taylor's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|2024
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|2023
|MC
|73-75
|+6
At The Open Championship
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Taylor has missed the cut in his last three appearances at this tournament.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T26
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|31.750
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-71-64-65
|-12
|38.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T65
|67-71-78-64
|E
|3.900
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T43
|68-78-73-76
|+7
|17.250
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|69-72-65-74
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T14
|66-73-68-70
|-7
|90.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|66-70-72-71
|-9
|137.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|69-70-70-72
|-3
|7.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|71-72-70-77
|+2
|19.500
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
- Taylor has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.579 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged -0.004 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.185
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.178
|-0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.296
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.152
|0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.441
|-0.004
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.185 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.178 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 65.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.