Nick Taylor betting profile: The Open Championship

Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.185 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.178 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 65.35% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.22% of the time.