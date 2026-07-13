Naoyuki Kataoka betting profile: The Open Championship
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Naoyuki Kataoka of Japan acknowledges the gallery after the birdie on the 2nd green during the second round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 25, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
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Kataoka will tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with the field competing for The Open Championship. This will be his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is Kataoka's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Kataoka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|84-75
|+15
|--
Kataoka's recent performances
- Kataoka has an average of -0.435 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kataoka has averaged -0.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kataoka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.033
Kataoka's advanced stats and rankings
- Kataoka has averaged 297.8 yards in Driving Distance this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 38.89% for 2026.
- On the greens, Kataoka has averaged 30.00 Putts Per Round this season. He has achieved a Bogey Avoidance rate of 47.22% and broken par 19.44% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kataoka as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.