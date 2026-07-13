PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Naoyuki Kataoka betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Naoyuki Kataoka of Japan acknowledges the gallery after the birdie on the 2nd green during the second round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 25, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Naoyuki Kataoka of Japan acknowledges the gallery after the birdie on the 2nd green during the second round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 25, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Kataoka will tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with the field competing for The Open Championship. This will be his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Kataoka at The Open Championship.

At The Open Championship

  • This is Kataoka's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Kataoka's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC84-75+15--

Kataoka's recent performances

  • Kataoka has an average of -0.435 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kataoka has averaged -0.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kataoka's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.435
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.333
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.508
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.227
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.033

Kataoka's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kataoka has averaged 297.8 yards in Driving Distance this season.
  • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 38.89% for 2026.
  • On the greens, Kataoka has averaged 30.00 Putts Per Round this season. He has achieved a Bogey Avoidance rate of 47.22% and broken par 19.44% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kataoka as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
35M AGO
Underclass Elite Showcase begins Tuesday at TPC Deere Run
Latest
Image for article.
50M AGO
Former truck driver Dean earns final British Open spot via 'Last Chance Qualifier'
Latest
Image for article.
1H AGO
The First Look: TOUR heads to Dominican Republic for Corales Puntacana
The First Look
Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW