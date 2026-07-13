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2H AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee sinks 3-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Genesis Scottish Open

Min Woo Lee sinks 3-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Min Woo Lee returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Lee looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Lee at The Open Championship.

Lee's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-73+5
2024MC71-80+9
2023T4171-68-72-75+2
2022T2169-69-73-68-9
2021MC74-69+3

At The Open Championship

  • In Lee's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
  • Lee's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 21st at 9-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Lee's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish Open266-66-66-67-15300.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6268-73-69-66-47.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-78+8--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1867-70-71-71-156.250
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1472-69-72-64-790.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1870-72-71-68-755.600
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6070-70-67-74-37.750
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC78-77+11--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT368-63-67-67-15162.500

Lee's recent performances

  • Lee has finished in the top five twice and in the top twenty five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
  • Lee has an average of 0.511 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lee has averaged 0.510 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5560.511
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.1920.366
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.2410.057
Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.052-0.424
Average Strokes Gained: Total131.0410.510

Lee's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.556 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.1 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a 0.192 mark that ranked 63rd on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 66.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranked 14th by breaking par 24.23% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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