Min Woo Lee betting profile: The Open Championship
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Min Woo Lee sinks 3-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Min Woo Lee returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Lee looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Lee's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|2024
|MC
|71-80
|+9
|2023
|T41
|71-68-72-75
|+2
|2022
|T21
|69-69-73-68
|-9
|2021
|MC
|74-69
|+3
At The Open Championship
- In Lee's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Lee's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 21st at 9-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|66-66-66-67
|-15
|300.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T62
|68-73-69-66
|-4
|7.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|67-70-71-71
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T14
|72-69-72-64
|-7
|90.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|70-72-71-68
|-7
|55.600
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|70-70-67-74
|-3
|7.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-77
|+11
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T3
|68-63-67-67
|-15
|162.500
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top five twice and in the top twenty five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
- Lee has an average of 0.511 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged 0.510 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.556
|0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.192
|0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.241
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.052
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.041
|0.510
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.556 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.1 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a 0.192 mark that ranked 63rd on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 66.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranked 14th by breaking par 24.23% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.