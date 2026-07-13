Min Woo Lee betting profile: The Open Championship

Lee has finished in the top five twice and in the top twenty five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.

Lee has an average of 0.511 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.