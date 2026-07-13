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3H AGO

Michael Brennan betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Michael Brennan reaches par-5 No. 2 in two, makes birdie at John Deere

Michael Brennan reaches par-5 No. 2 in two, makes birdie at John Deere

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Michael Brennan returns to major championship action at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19. The 2026 Open Championship marks another opportunity for Brennan to compete on one of golf's biggest stages.

Latest odds for Brennan at The Open Championship.

At The Open Championship

  • This is Brennan's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Michael Brennan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5267-71-71-70-16.257
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3366-68-72-67-1120.583
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4372-71-73-72+816.150
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-74+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT667-66-69-68-1088.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
May 17, 2026PGA Championship8172-72-69-78+113.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4265-69-72-72-615.450
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-71-70-73-244.000

Michael Brennan's recent performances

  • Brennan has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
  • Brennan has an average of 0.819 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Brennan has averaged 0.605 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Michael Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.7670.819
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1070.402
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.510-0.420
Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.396-0.196
Average Strokes Gained: Total97-0.0310.605

Michael Brennan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brennan ranks second on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.767, while his average Driving Distance of 326.6 yards ranks third on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Brennan sports a 0.107 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 67.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Brennan delivers a -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 22.59% of the time.
  • Brennan has earned 262 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 103rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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