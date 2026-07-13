Michael Brennan betting profile: The Open Championship
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Michael Brennan reaches par-5 No. 2 in two, makes birdie at John Deere
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Michael Brennan returns to major championship action at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19. The 2026 Open Championship marks another opportunity for Brennan to compete on one of golf's biggest stages.
At The Open Championship
- This is Brennan's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Michael Brennan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|67-71-71-70
|-1
|6.257
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|66-68-72-67
|-11
|20.583
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|72-71-73-72
|+8
|16.150
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|67-66-69-68
|-10
|88.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|81
|72-72-69-78
|+11
|3.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|65-69-72-72
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-71-70-73
|-2
|44.000
Michael Brennan's recent performances
- Brennan has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Brennan has an average of 0.819 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has averaged 0.605 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Michael Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.767
|0.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.107
|0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.510
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.396
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|-0.031
|0.605
Michael Brennan's advanced stats and rankings
- Brennan ranks second on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.767, while his average Driving Distance of 326.6 yards ranks third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Brennan sports a 0.107 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 67.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brennan delivers a -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 22.59% of the time.
- Brennan has earned 262 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 103rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.