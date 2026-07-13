Max Homa betting profile: The Open Championship
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Max Homa on ups, downs of PGA TOUR life, career
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Max Homa returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Homa looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 43rd.
Homa's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T43
|76-72-70-74
|+8
|2023
|T10
|68-73-70-69
|-4
|2022
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|2021
|T40
|70-69-71-69
|-1
At The Open Championship
- In Homa's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of eight-over.
- Homa's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at four-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|67-70-68-68
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|2
|67-66-68-64
|-19
|300.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|68-67-67-69
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|66-71-71-67
|-5
|36.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|73-70-72-70
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T69
|70-70-74-69
|-1
|5.875
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T9
|72-70-71-67
|-8
|187.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 19-under.
- Homa has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged 0.985 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.095
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.177
|0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.059
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.291
|0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.149
|0.985
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sports a -0.177 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 64.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa has delivered a 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 21.57% of the time.
- Homa has earned 737 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 49th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.