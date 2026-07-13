Max Homa betting profile: The Open Championship

Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sports a -0.177 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 64.91% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Homa has delivered a 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 21.57% of the time.