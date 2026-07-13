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2H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Max Homa on ups, downs of PGA TOUR life, career

Max Homa on ups, downs of PGA TOUR life, career

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Max Homa returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Homa looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 43rd.

Latest odds for Homa at The Open Championship.

Homa's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T4376-72-70-74+8
2023T1068-73-70-69-4
2022MC73-72+1
2021T4070-69-71-69-1

At The Open Championship

  • In Homa's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of eight-over.
  • Homa's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at four-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Homa's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3967-70-68-68-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic267-66-68-64-19300.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2068-67-67-69-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2266-71-71-67-536.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5273-70-72-70+110.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3870-72-72-70-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6970-70-74-69-15.875
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT972-70-71-67-8187.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC69-74-1--

Homa's recent performances

  • Homa has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 19-under.
  • Homa has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Homa has averaged 0.985 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.0950.239
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.1770.050
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.0590.140
Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.2910.557
Average Strokes Gained: Total780.1490.985

Homa's advanced stats and rankings

  • Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sports a -0.177 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 64.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Homa has delivered a 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 21.57% of the time.
  • Homa has earned 737 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 49th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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