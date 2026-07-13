Max Greyserman betting profile: The Open Championship
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Max Greyserman hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at John Deere
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Max Greyserman missed the cut at The Open Championship last year, posting a score of 3-over. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Open Championship.
Greyserman's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|78-67
|+3
At The Open Championship
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|69-69-69-69
|-4
|16.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|69-73-76-70
|+8
|16.150
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|71-62-65-67
|-19
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|68-69-71-70
|-2
|90.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|70-71-70-66
|-7
|13.956
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|72-72-72-68
|-4
|18.023
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.
- Greyserman has an average of 0.562 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged -0.255 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|-0.018
|0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.193
|-1.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.100
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.082
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|-0.029
|-0.255
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.018 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sported a -0.193 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 65.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman delivered a 0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 22.32% of the time.
- Greyserman has earned 345 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.