PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Greyserman hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at John Deere

Max Greyserman hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at John Deere

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Max Greyserman missed the cut at The Open Championship last year, posting a score of 3-over. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Greyserman at The Open Championship.

Greyserman's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC78-67+3

At The Open Championship

  • In Greyserman's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Greyserman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3669-69-69-69-416.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4369-73-76-70+816.150
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT971-62-65-67-1970.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1468-69-71-70-290.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3170-71-70-66-713.956
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3872-72-72-68-418.023
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--

Greyserman's recent performances

  • Greyserman has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.
  • Greyserman has an average of 0.562 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Greyserman has averaged -0.255 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee89-0.0180.562
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.193-1.226
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.1000.261
Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.0820.148
Average Strokes Gained: Total96-0.029-0.255

Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.018 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sported a -0.193 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 65.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Greyserman delivered a 0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 22.32% of the time.
  • Greyserman has earned 345 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
2H AGO
Nick Taylor betting profile: The Open Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
2H AGO
Tom Kim betting profile: The Open Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
2H AGO
Stewart Cink betting profile: The Open Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW