Maverick McNealy betting profile: The Open Championship
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Maverick McNealy drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Travelers
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Maverick McNealy returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. McNealy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 23rd at 6-under.
McNealy's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T23
|69-74-69-66
|-6
|2024
|MC
|71-81
|+10
At The Open Championship
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 6-under.
- McNealy's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 23rd at 6-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|67-64-71-72
|-6
|9.292
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|72-68-73-73
|+6
|27.857
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T10
|71-73-68-71
|-5
|140.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|69-67-71-72
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|75-69-71-67
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|71-74-71-67
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|74-67-67-67
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T18
|77-70-70-67
|-4
|65.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|67-74-67-71
|-9
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|67-71-73-75
|-2
|26.100
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 5-under.
- McNealy has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.702 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.127
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.103
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.358
|0.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.432
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.815
|0.702
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.127 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranks 37th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sports a -0.103 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 65.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy delivers a 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 23.75% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.