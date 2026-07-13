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3H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Travelers

Maverick McNealy drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Travelers

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Maverick McNealy returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. McNealy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 23rd at 6-under.

Latest odds for McNealy at The Open Championship.

McNealy's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2369-74-69-66-6
2024MC71-81+10

At The Open Championship

  • In McNealy's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 6-under.
  • McNealy's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 23rd at 6-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

McNealy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5567-64-71-72-69.292
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3272-68-73-73+627.857
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1071-73-68-71-5140.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1869-67-71-72-156.250
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3775-69-71-67-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3071-74-71-67-527.438
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1674-67-67-67-957.556
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1877-70-70-67-465.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2167-74-67-71-937.429
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3267-71-73-75-226.100

McNealy's recent performances

  • McNealy has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 5-under.
  • McNealy has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McNealy has averaged 0.702 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.127-0.139
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.103-0.075
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3580.642
Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.4320.273
Average Strokes Gained: Total240.8150.702

McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McNealy posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.127 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranks 37th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sports a -0.103 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 65.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McNealy delivers a 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 23.75% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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