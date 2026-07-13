Maverick McNealy betting profile: The Open Championship

McNealy has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 5-under.

McNealy has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.