Matthew Southgate betting profile: The Open Championship
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Matthew Southgate of England celebrates after finishing round of the play on 18th hole during day four of the Swiss Challenge 2026 at Golf Sempach on June 7, 2026 in Lucerne, Switzerland. (Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
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Matthew Southgate returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Southgate looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Southgate's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|2023
|T23
|71-70-74-69
|E
At The Open Championship
- In Southgate's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Southgate's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 23rd at even par.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Southgate's recent performances
- Southgate has not recorded any top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- Southgate has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Southgate has averaged -0.317 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Southgate's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.317
Southgate's advanced stats and rankings
- Southgate posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.033 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Southgate showed his strongest area with a 0.234 mark in his past five starts.
- Around the greens, Southgate delivered a -0.162 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, while his -0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting average highlighted putting as an area for improvement.
All stats in this article are accurate for Southgate as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.