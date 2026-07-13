PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
46M AGO

Matthew Southgate betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthew Southgate of England celebrates after finishing round of the play on 18th hole during day four of the Swiss Challenge 2026 at Golf Sempach on June 7, 2026 in Lucerne, Switzerland. (Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Matthew Southgate of England celebrates after finishing round of the play on 18th hole during day four of the Swiss Challenge 2026 at Golf Sempach on June 7, 2026 in Lucerne, Switzerland. (Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Matthew Southgate returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Southgate looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Southgate at The Open Championship.

Southgate's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC73-78+9
2023T2371-70-74-69E

At The Open Championship

  • In Southgate's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
  • Southgate's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 23rd at even par.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Southgate's recent performances

  • Southgate has not recorded any top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • Southgate has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Southgate has averaged -0.317 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Southgate's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.033
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.234
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.162
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.306
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.317

Southgate's advanced stats and rankings

  • Southgate posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.033 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Southgate showed his strongest area with a 0.234 mark in his past five starts.
  • Around the greens, Southgate delivered a -0.162 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, while his -0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting average highlighted putting as an area for improvement.

All stats in this article are accurate for Southgate as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
35M AGO
2026 The Open Championship preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
35M AGO
2026 Corales Puntacana Championship preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
40M AGO
Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The Open Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW