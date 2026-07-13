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3H AGO

Matthew Jordan betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Matthew Jordan of England plays his second shot on the 17th hole on day two of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by KitzbÃ¼hel Tirol 2026 at Golfplatz KitzbÃ¼hel-Schwarzsee-Reith on May 29, 2026 in Kitzbuehel, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Matthew Jordan of England plays his second shot on the 17th hole on day two of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by KitzbÃ¼hel Tirol 2026 at Golfplatz KitzbÃ¼hel-Schwarzsee-Reith on May 29, 2026 in Kitzbuehel, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

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Matthew Jordan finished tied for 45th at one-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance at The Open Championship.

Latest odds for Jordan at The Open Championship.

Jordan's recent history at the Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4568-72-73-70-1
2024T1071-71-71-71E
2023T1069-72-69-70-4
2022MC74-72+2

At The Open Championship

  • In Jordan's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of one-under.
  • Jordan's best finish at this event came in 2024 and 2023, when he finished tied for 10th.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Jordan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-73+5--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4568-72-73-70-1--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-80+14--
March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4570-69-68-70-11--

Jordan's recent performances

  • Jordan's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 45th at The Open Championship, where he finished one-under.
  • He has an average of -0.324 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Jordan has an average of -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.450 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Jordan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.051-0.324
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.185-0.036
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2780.162
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.249-0.252
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.265-0.450

Jordan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Jordan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.051 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.5 yards showcases his length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jordan sported a 1.185 mark. He maintained a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Jordan delivered a -1.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 33.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 11.11% of the time with a 22.22% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Jordan as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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