Matthew Jordan betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Matthew Jordan of England plays his second shot on the 17th hole on day two of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by KitzbÃ¼hel Tirol 2026 at Golfplatz KitzbÃ¼hel-Schwarzsee-Reith on May 29, 2026 in Kitzbuehel, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Matthew Jordan finished tied for 45th at one-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance at The Open Championship.
Jordan's recent history at the Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|2024
|T10
|71-71-71-71
|E
|2023
|T10
|69-72-69-70
|-4
|2022
|MC
|74-72
|+2
At The Open Championship
- In Jordan's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of one-under.
- Jordan's best finish at this event came in 2024 and 2023, when he finished tied for 10th.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Jordan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|70-69-68-70
|-11
|--
Jordan's recent performances
- Jordan's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 45th at The Open Championship, where he finished one-under.
- He has an average of -0.324 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Jordan has an average of -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.450 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jordan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.051
|-0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|1.185
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.278
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.249
|-0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.265
|-0.450
Jordan's advanced stats and rankings
- Jordan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.051 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.5 yards showcases his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jordan sported a 1.185 mark. He maintained a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jordan delivered a -1.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 33.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 11.11% of the time with a 22.22% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jordan as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.