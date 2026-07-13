Matt Wallace betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Matt Wallace hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Matt Wallace returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Wallace looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 45th.
Wallace's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|73-69-66-75
|-1
|2024
|T41
|70-77-71-73
|+7
|2023
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|2021
|T40
|70-68-69-72
|-1
At The Open Championship
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Wallace missed the cut at this event in 2023.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|67-71-70-65
|-11
|20.583
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|71-71-72-68
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-71-69-71
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|74-71-71-66
|-6
|40.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|64-69-63-72
|-20
|4.900
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|69-72-68-71
|-4
|9.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T2
|71-69-64-68
|-16
|208.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|66-68-72-71
|-3
|7.000
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Wallace has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 0.251 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|-0.054
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.351
|1.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.103
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.073
|-0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.328
|0.251
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.054 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.351 mark that ranked 38th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 65.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wallace delivered a -0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 21.04% of the time.
- Wallace has earned 350 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 91st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.