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2H AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Matt Wallace hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere

Matt Wallace hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere

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Matt Wallace returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Wallace looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 45th.

Latest odds for Wallace at The Open Championship.

Wallace's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4573-69-66-75-1
2024T4170-77-71-73+7
2023MC75-73+6
2021T4070-68-69-72-1

At The Open Championship

  • In Wallace's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Wallace missed the cut at this event in 2023.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Wallace's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3367-71-70-65-1120.583
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC66-73-1--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4471-71-72-68+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3771-71-69-71-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2374-71-71-66-640.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3064-69-63-72-204.900
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5569-72-68-71-49.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT271-69-64-68-16208.333
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5166-68-72-71-37.000

Wallace's recent performances

  • Wallace has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
  • Wallace has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Wallace has averaged 0.251 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee96-0.054-0.259
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3511.090
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.103-0.146
Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.073-0.435
Average Strokes Gained: Total590.3280.251

Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.054 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.351 mark that ranked 38th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 65.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Wallace delivered a -0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 21.04% of the time.
  • Wallace has earned 350 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 91st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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