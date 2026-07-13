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20M AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Matt McCarty sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Travelers

Matt McCarty sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Travelers

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Matt McCarty returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. McCarty looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for McCarty at The Open Championship.

McCarty's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-74+3

At The Open Championship

  • In McCarty's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

McCarty's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-72-1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3069-70-63-67-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-80+12--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-69+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6064-71-75-71+14.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC77-74+11--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1063-74-68-70-9133.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT969-70-69-71-9137.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1061-69-63-69-2642.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1269-71-66-68-10105.000

McCarty's recent performances

  • McCarty has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
  • McCarty has an average of -0.447 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McCarty has averaged -0.616 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.154-0.447
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.086-0.079
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.220-0.264
Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.1710.174
Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.116-0.616

McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

  • McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.154 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a 0.086 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 130th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • McCarty has earned 807 FedExCup Regular Season points (44th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.75% (117th).

All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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