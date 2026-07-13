Matt McCarty betting profile: The Open Championship

McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.154 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a 0.086 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 130th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.