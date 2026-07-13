Matt McCarty betting profile: The Open Championship
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Matt McCarty sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Travelers
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Matt McCarty returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. McCarty looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
McCarty's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-74
|+3
At The Open Championship
- In McCarty's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|69-70-63-67
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-80
|+12
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-69
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|64-71-75-71
|+1
|4.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T10
|63-74-68-70
|-9
|133.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|137.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|61-69-63-69
|-26
|42.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|69-71-66-68
|-10
|105.000
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
- McCarty has an average of -0.447 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged -0.616 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.154
|-0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.086
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.220
|-0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.171
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.116
|-0.616
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.154 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a 0.086 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 130th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- McCarty has earned 807 FedExCup Regular Season points (44th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.75% (117th).
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.