Mason Howell betting profile: The Open Championship

Howell's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he shot 4-under.

He has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Howell has an average of -1.082 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Howell has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.