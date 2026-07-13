Mason Howell betting profile: The Open Championship
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Mason Howell drains 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 at Charles Schwab
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Mason Howell will compete at The Open Championship for the first time in the past five years, teeing off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler won last year's tournament with a score of 17-under.
At The Open Championship
- Howell will be competing at The Open Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Howell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-70
|+8
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-76
|+13
|--
Howell's recent performances
- Howell's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he shot 4-under.
- He has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Howell has an average of -1.082 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Howell has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.391 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Howell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.277
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.326
|-1.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.480
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.083
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.445
|-1.391
Howell's advanced stats and rankings
- Howell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.277 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.5 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Howell has struggled with a -1.326 mark. He has hit 64.81% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Howell has delivered a 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 30.33 putts per round and has broken par 16.20% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Howell as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.