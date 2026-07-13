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1H AGO

Mason Howell betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Mason Howell drains 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 at Charles Schwab

Mason Howell drains 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 at Charles Schwab

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Mason Howell will compete at The Open Championship for the first time in the past five years, teeing off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler won last year's tournament with a score of 17-under.

Latest odds for Howell at The Open Championship.

At The Open Championship

  • Howell will be competing at The Open Championship for the first time in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Howell's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-75+5--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC78-70+8--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-69+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-76+9--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-66-1--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC73-72+3--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-76+13--

Howell's recent performances

  • Howell's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he shot 4-under.
  • He has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Howell has an average of -1.082 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Howell has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.391 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Howell's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2770.201
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.326-1.082
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.480-0.372
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.083-0.139
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.445-1.391

Howell's advanced stats and rankings

  • Howell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.277 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.5 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Howell has struggled with a -1.326 mark. He has hit 64.81% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Howell has delivered a 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 30.33 putts per round and has broken par 16.20% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Howell as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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