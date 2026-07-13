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3H AGO

Marco Penge betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Wallace/Penge makes birdie on No. 16 at Zurich Classic

Wallace/Penge makes birdie on No. 16 at Zurich Classic

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Marco Penge returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19. Penge looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Penge at The Open Championship.

Penge's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-72+4
2023MC74-76+8
2022MC76-73+5

At The Open Championship

  • In Penge's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Penge's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-69-1--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3064-69-63-72-204.900
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7773-73-68-73+33.750
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4976-69-71-78+614.625
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2168-72-66-73-937.429
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC66-73-1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT469-68-68-71-8115.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1666-64-74-70-1068.750

Penge's recent performances

  • Penge has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
  • Penge has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Penge has averaged -0.961 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Penge's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.506-0.102
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.432-0.296
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.279-0.186
Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.285-0.378
Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.490-0.961

Penge's advanced stats and rankings

  • Penge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.506 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.4 yards ranked eighth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge sported a -0.432 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 63.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Penge delivered a -0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranked 133rd by breaking par 19.75% of the time.
  • Penge has earned 251 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 106th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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