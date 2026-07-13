Marco Penge betting profile: The Open Championship
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Wallace/Penge makes birdie on No. 16 at Zurich Classic
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Marco Penge returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19. Penge looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Penge's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|2023
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|2022
|MC
|76-73
|+5
At The Open Championship
- In Penge's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Penge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|64-69-63-72
|-20
|4.900
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T77
|73-73-68-73
|+3
|3.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T49
|76-69-71-78
|+6
|14.625
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|68-72-66-73
|-9
|37.429
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|69-68-68-71
|-8
|115.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|66-64-74-70
|-10
|68.750
Penge's recent performances
- Penge has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Penge has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Penge has averaged -0.961 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Penge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.506
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.432
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.279
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.285
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.490
|-0.961
Penge's advanced stats and rankings
- Penge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.506 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.4 yards ranked eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge sported a -0.432 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 63.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Penge delivered a -0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranked 133rd by breaking par 19.75% of the time.
- Penge has earned 251 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 106th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.