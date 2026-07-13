Keith Mitchell betting profile: The Open Championship
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Keith Mitchell sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at John Deere
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Keith Mitchell missed the cut at The Open Championship in both 2022 and 2021, shooting 1-over and 4-over respectively. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 looking to make his first weekend at this major championship.
Mitchell's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|2021
|MC
|68-76
|+4
At The Open Championship
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|73-66-69-68
|-8
|6.629
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T22
|68-67-63-69
|-13
|46.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T4
|70-70-70-70
|E
|300.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|67-64-72-69
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|5
|64-66-68-64
|-22
|110.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|73-69-71-73
|+6
|7.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|74-72-76-65
|-1
|9.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|63-71-68-66
|-20
|4.900
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of even par.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.989 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.611
|0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.256
|0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|-0.073
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.098
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.696
|0.989
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.611 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.6 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.256 mark that ranked 56th on TOUR. He ranked 13th with a 69.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 24.51% of the time.
- Mitchell has earned 788 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 45th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.