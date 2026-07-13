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2H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at John Deere

Keith Mitchell sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at John Deere

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Keith Mitchell missed the cut at The Open Championship in both 2022 and 2021, shooting 1-over and 4-over respectively. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 looking to make his first weekend at this major championship.

Latest odds for Mitchell at The Open Championship.

Mitchell's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022MC76-69+1
2021MC68-76+4

At The Open Championship

  • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Mitchell's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5173-66-69-68-86.629
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2268-67-63-69-1346.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT470-70-70-70E300.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2967-64-72-69-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-69E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson564-66-68-64-22110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6573-69-71-73+67.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5574-72-76-65-19.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3063-71-68-66-204.900
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-69-1--

Mitchell's recent performances

  • Mitchell has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of even par.
  • Mitchell has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Mitchell has averaged 0.989 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.6110.455
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2560.404
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green97-0.073-0.150
Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0980.280
Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6960.989

Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.611 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.6 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.256 mark that ranked 56th on TOUR. He ranked 13th with a 69.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 24.51% of the time.
  • Mitchell has earned 788 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 45th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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