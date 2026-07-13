Keita Nakajima betting profile: The Open Championship

Nakajima has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 13-under.

Nakajima has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.925 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.