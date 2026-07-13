Keita Nakajima betting profile: The Open Championship
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Keita Nakajima hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Nakajima has missed the cut in his last three appearances at The Open Championship, including a challenging +17 performance in 2024. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 looking to make his first cut at this major championship.
Nakajima's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|80-79
|+17
|2023
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|2022
|MC
|72-75
|+3
At The Open Championship
- In Nakajima's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 17-over.
- Nakajima has missed the cut in his three appearances at The Open Championship (2022, 2023, 2024).
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Nakajima's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T3
|67-66-67-67
|-13
|133.750
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|9.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|71-66-70-64
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|69-66-71-70
|-4
|28.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|65-72-65-71
|-11
|31.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|72-68-71-76
|+3
|2.900
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|69-71-76-71
|-1
|4.200
Nakajima's recent performances
- Nakajima has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 13-under.
- Nakajima has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.925 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Nakajima has averaged 1.216 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|-0.039
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.304
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.278
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.423
|0.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.410
|1.216
Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings
- Nakajima posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.039 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima sported a 0.304 mark that ranked 50th on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 70.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Nakajima delivered a 0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 22.38% of the time.
- Nakajima has earned 248 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 108th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.