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2H AGO

Keita Nakajima betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Keita Nakajima hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

Keita Nakajima hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Nakajima has missed the cut in his last three appearances at The Open Championship, including a challenging +17 performance in 2024. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 looking to make his first cut at this major championship.

Latest odds for Nakajima at The Open Championship.

Nakajima's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC80-79+17
2023MC72-76+6
2022MC72-75+3

At The Open Championship

  • In Nakajima's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 17-over.
  • Nakajima has missed the cut in his three appearances at The Open Championship (2022, 2023, 2024).
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Nakajima's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT367-66-67-67-13133.750
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4670-69-68-68-99.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2071-66-70-64-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2869-66-71-70-428.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1365-72-65-71-1131.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-73-3--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesW/D73+2--
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open7172-68-71-76+32.900
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open6469-71-76-71-14.200

Nakajima's recent performances

  • Nakajima has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 13-under.
  • Nakajima has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.925 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Nakajima has averaged 1.216 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee92-0.0390.110
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.3040.293
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.278-0.112
Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4230.925
Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4101.216

Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings

  • Nakajima posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.039 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima sported a 0.304 mark that ranked 50th on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 70.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Nakajima delivered a 0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 22.38% of the time.
  • Nakajima has earned 248 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 108th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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