Kazuma Kobori betting profile: The Open Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Players in This Article
Kazuma Kobori missed the cut at The Open Championship in 2024, shooting 73-76 over the first two rounds. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving his performance at this year's The Open Championship.
Kobori's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-76
|+7
At The Open Championship
- In Kobori's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Kobori's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
Kobori's recent performances
- Kobori's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 6-over.
- Kobori has an average of -0.777 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kobori has averaged -1.870 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kobori's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.870
Kobori's advanced stats and rankings
- Kobori posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.777 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kobori recorded a -0.322 mark in his past five tournaments, showing room for improvement with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Kobori delivered a 0.295 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, which represents his strongest area of performance.
- On the greens, Kobori struggled with a -1.065 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, highlighting putting as his biggest weakness.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kobori as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.