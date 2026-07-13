Justin Rose betting profile: The Open Championship
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Justin Rose gets up-and-down from 77 yards for birdie on No. 9 at Travelers
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Justin Rose finished tied for second at The Open Championship in 2024, carding a 7-under total. He returns to Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026.
Rose's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|69-71-68-69
|-7
|2024
|T2
|69-68-73-67
|-7
|2023
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|2021
|T46
|67-70-70-73
|E
At The Open Championship
- In Rose's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Rose's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 7-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Rose's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|65-66-67-70
|-12
|38
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|71-70-73-68
|+2
|115
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|69-76-68-71
|-4
|100
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T10
|70-73-65-69
|-3
|145
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T45
|71-70-72-70
|-1
|15.750
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|74-75-73-68
|+2
|6.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T3
|70-69-69-70
|-10
|312.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|72-68-70-72
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Rose has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Rose has an average of 0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has averaged 1.229 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|-0.034
|0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.495
|0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.009
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.073
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.544
|1.229
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.034 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sported a 0.495 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 69.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 22.90% of the time.
- Rose has earned 1,333 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 21st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.