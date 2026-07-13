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19M AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Justin Rose gets up-and-down from 77 yards for birdie on No. 9 at Travelers

Justin Rose gets up-and-down from 77 yards for birdie on No. 9 at Travelers

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Justin Rose finished tied for second at The Open Championship in 2024, carding a 7-under total. He returns to Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026.

Latest odds for Rose at The Open Championship.

Rose's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1669-71-68-69-7
2024T269-68-73-67-7
2023MC74-74+6
2021T4667-70-70-73E

At The Open Championship

  • In Rose's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 7-under.
  • Rose's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 7-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Rose's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2565-66-67-70-1238
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1171-70-73-68+2115
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1269-76-68-71-4100
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1070-73-65-69-3145
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4571-70-72-70-115.750
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6574-75-73-68+26.375
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT370-69-69-70-10312.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1372-68-70-72-680.556
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--

Rose's recent performances

  • Rose has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • Rose has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
  • Rose has an average of 0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Rose has averaged 1.229 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee91-0.0340.131
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.4950.598
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.0090.418
Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.0730.082
Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5441.229

Rose's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.034 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 56th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sported a 0.495 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 69.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 22.90% of the time.
  • Rose has earned 1,333 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 21st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Tom Kim
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T. Kim
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-17
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-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
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-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
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Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

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SCO
R. MacIntyre
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-13
R4
-1
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