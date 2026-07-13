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J.T. Poston betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

J.T. Poston drains 20-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at John Deere

J.T. Poston drains 20-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at John Deere

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J.T. Poston returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Poston looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Poston at The Open Championship.

Poston's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-77+7
2024MC78-72+8
2023T4171-73-69-73+2
2022MC73-73+2

At The Open Championship

  • In Poston's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
  • Poston's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 41st at 2-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Poston's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5168-69-71-68-86.629
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship6967-67-71-76+16.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT471-71-71-67E300.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayP170-65-69-72-12700.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3569-67-73-69-218.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2473-69-67-71-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4971-68-78-68-312.750
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6071-73-68-69-37.750
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2172-70-69-68-937.429

Poston's recent performances

  • Poston has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He won the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
  • Poston has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.733 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Poston has averaged 0.850 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.1450.179
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0550.111
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.203-0.174
Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1230.733
Average Strokes Gained: Total810.1200.850

Poston's advanced stats and rankings

  • Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.145 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sported a 0.055 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 67.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Poston delivered a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 22.50% of the time.
  • Poston has accumulated 1,193 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 24th on TOUR this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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J. Keefer
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ENG
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SCO
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