J.T. Poston betting profile: The Open Championship

Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.145 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sported a 0.055 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 67.69% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Poston delivered a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 22.50% of the time.