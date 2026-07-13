J.T. Poston betting profile: The Open Championship
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J.T. Poston drains 20-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at John Deere
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J.T. Poston returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Poston looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Poston's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|2024
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|2023
|T41
|71-73-69-73
|+2
|2022
|MC
|73-73
|+2
At The Open Championship
- In Poston's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Poston's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 41st at 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|68-69-71-68
|-8
|6.629
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|69
|67-67-71-76
|+1
|6.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T4
|71-71-71-67
|E
|300.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|P1
|70-65-69-72
|-12
|700.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|69-67-73-69
|-2
|18.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|73-69-67-71
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|71-68-78-68
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|71-73-68-69
|-3
|7.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|72-70-69-68
|-9
|37.429
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He won the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Poston has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.733 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged 0.850 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.145
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.055
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.203
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.123
|0.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.120
|0.850
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.145 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sported a 0.055 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 67.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston delivered a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 22.50% of the time.
- Poston has accumulated 1,193 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 24th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.