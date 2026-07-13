Joakim Lagergren betting profile: The Open Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Lagergren returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19. The Swedish golfer will be looking to make his mark at this major championship venue in England.
At The Open Championship
- This is Lagergren's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Lagergren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|80-80
|+20
|--
Lagergren's recent performances
- Lagergren has no top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut with a score of even par.
- Lagergren has an average of -0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lagergren has averaged -0.704 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lagergren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.332
|-0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.365
|-0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.403
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.644
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.209
|-0.704
Lagergren's advanced stats and rankings
- Lagergren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.332 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.5 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lagergren sported a 0.365 mark. He maintained a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lagergren delivered a -0.644 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 19.44% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.44%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lagergren as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.