Joakim Lagergren betting profile: The Open Championship

Lagergren has no top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut with a score of even par.

Lagergren has an average of -0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.