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2H AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson drains 18-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Genesis Scottish Open

Jesper Svensson drains 18-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Jesper Svensson finished tied for 16th at seven-under in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that result at the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Svensson at The Open Championship.

Svensson's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1671-72-68-66-7
2024MC72-81+11

At The Open Championship

  • In Svensson's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of seven-under.
  • Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 16th at seven-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at seventeen-under.

Svensson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5270-68-67-74-16.257
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT466-65-68-68-13108.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT963-72-65-65-1970.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-72+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6967-70-73-73+33.100
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT867-69-71-70-1137.688
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--

Svensson's recent performances

  • Svensson has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • Svensson has an average of 0.935 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Svensson has averaged 0.909 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.6620.935
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.447-0.543
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0070.315
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.1960.202
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.0130.909

Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.662 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.9 yards shows good length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.447 mark. He has hit 65.99% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.15 putts per round, and he broke par 23.06% of the time.
  • Svensson currently sits 117th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 226 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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