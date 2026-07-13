Jesper Svensson betting profile: The Open Championship
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Jesper Svensson drains 18-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Jesper Svensson finished tied for 16th at seven-under in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that result at the 2026 Open Championship.
Svensson's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|71-72-68-66
|-7
|2024
|MC
|72-81
|+11
At The Open Championship
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 16th at seven-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at seventeen-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|70-68-67-74
|-1
|6.257
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|66-65-68-68
|-13
|108.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|63-72-65-65
|-19
|70.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T69
|67-70-73-73
|+3
|3.100
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.935 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged 0.909 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.662
|0.935
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.447
|-0.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.007
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.196
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.013
|0.909
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.662 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.9 yards shows good length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.447 mark. He has hit 65.99% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.15 putts per round, and he broke par 23.06% of the time.
- Svensson currently sits 117th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 226 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.