Jeong Woo Ham betting profile: The Open Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Jeong Woo Ham has not competed in The Open Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 for the 2026 championship.
At The Open Championship
- This is Ham's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Ham's recent performances
- Ham has averaged -0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.966 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ham has averaged -0.197 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ham has averaged -1.302 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ham's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.966
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.302
All stats in this article are accurate for Ham as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.