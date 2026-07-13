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2H AGO

Jeong Woo Ham betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Jeong Woo Ham has not competed in The Open Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 for the 2026 championship.

Latest odds for Ham at The Open Championship.

At The Open Championship

  • This is Ham's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Ham's recent performances

  • Ham has averaged -0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.966 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Ham has averaged -0.197 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ham has averaged -1.302 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ham's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.183
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.966
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.197
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.045
Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.302

All stats in this article are accurate for Ham as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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