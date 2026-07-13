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2H AGO

Jason Day betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Jason Day makes birdie on No. 18 at Travelers

Jason Day makes birdie on No. 18 at Travelers

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Jason Day finished tied for second at 7-under in his last appearance at The Open Championship in 2023. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving upon his missed cut performance from 2025.

Latest odds for Day at The Open Championship.

Day's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-71+2
2024T1373-68-76-68+1
2023T272-67-69-69-7
2021MC75-70+5

At The Open Championship

  • In Day's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Day's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 7-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Day's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5570-68-67-69-69.292
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-76+6--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6569-70-75-72+67.000
May 10, 2026Truist Championship6875-69-72-75+76.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3877-70-69-68-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4270-72-72-64-615.450
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1269-71-68-75-5101.667
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT668-63-68-68-1388.750
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5970-70-72-80+49.000
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-74+4--

Day's recent performances

  • Day has one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
  • Day has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Day has averaged -0.965 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Day's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.075-0.151
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.628-1.092
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green40.5060.619
Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.159-0.342
Average Strokes Gained: Total99-0.038-0.965

Day's advanced stats and rankings

  • Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.075 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a -0.628 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 67.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Day delivered a 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 21.44% of the time.
  • Day has accumulated 495 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 70th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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