Jason Day betting profile: The Open Championship
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Jason Day makes birdie on No. 18 at Travelers
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Jason Day finished tied for second at 7-under in his last appearance at The Open Championship in 2023. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving upon his missed cut performance from 2025.
Day's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2024
|T13
|73-68-76-68
|+1
|2023
|T2
|72-67-69-69
|-7
|2021
|MC
|75-70
|+5
At The Open Championship
- In Day's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Day's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 7-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|70-68-67-69
|-6
|9.292
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|69-70-75-72
|+6
|7.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|68
|75-69-72-75
|+7
|6.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|77-70-69-68
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|70-72-72-64
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|69-71-68-75
|-5
|101.667
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|68-63-68-68
|-13
|88.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|70-70-72-80
|+4
|9.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
Day's recent performances
- Day has one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
- Day has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged -0.965 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.075
|-0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.628
|-1.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4
|0.506
|0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.159
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|-0.038
|-0.965
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.075 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a -0.628 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 67.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Day delivered a 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 21.44% of the time.
- Day has accumulated 495 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 70th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.