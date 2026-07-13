James Nicholas betting profile: The Open Championship
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James Nicholas makes birdie putt on No. 17 at Club Car Championship
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James Nicholas returns to major championship golf as The Open Championship takes place at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Scottie Scheffler defends his title after winning at 17-under last year.
Nicholas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|71-72-82-69
|+14
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T61
|69-78-75-77
|+19
|--
Nicholas's recent performances
- Nicholas's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 61st with a score of 19-over.
- Nicholas has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Nicholas has averaged -0.442 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nicholas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.247
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.449
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.002
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.830
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.864
|-0.442
Nicholas's advanced stats and rankings
- Nicholas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.247 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 327.1 yards demonstrates his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nicholas sported a -1.449 mark. He posted a 48.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Nicholas delivered a 0.830 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 12.50% of the time with a 23.61% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nicholas as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.