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2H AGO

James Nicholas betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

James Nicholas makes birdie putt on No. 17 at Club Car Championship

James Nicholas makes birdie putt on No. 17 at Club Car Championship

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James Nicholas returns to major championship golf as The Open Championship takes place at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Scottie Scheffler defends his title after winning at 17-under last year.

Latest odds for Nicholas at The Open Championship.

Nicholas's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6571-72-82-69+14--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6169-78-75-77+19--

Nicholas's recent performances

  • Nicholas's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 61st with a score of 19-over.
  • Nicholas has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Nicholas has averaged -0.442 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Nicholas's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.247-0.066
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.449-0.280
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.002-0.084
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.830-0.011
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.864-0.442

Nicholas's advanced stats and rankings

  • Nicholas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.247 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 327.1 yards demonstrates his length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nicholas sported a -1.449 mark. He posted a 48.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Nicholas delivered a 0.830 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 12.50% of the time with a 23.61% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Nicholas as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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